Call the Midwife reveals first look at major storyline in season ten We already can't wait to see Trixie at the Lady Emily Clinic

Call the Midwife's Facebook page has revealed an exclusive first look at season ten, and we're already so excited! In the clip, it reveals one of Trixie's storylines involved a new private clinic, the Lady Emily Clinic.

MORE: Call the Midwife's future beyond series ten revealed

The caption on the video reads: "In this clip, Helen George reveals some insights into the opening episode of our new series, where Trixie is seconded to a very different kind of medical establishment... Call the Midwife - the new series begins Sunday April 18 at 8pm on BBC One."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife first look at season ten

In the clip, Trixie can be seen arriving at the new clinic, and Helen explained: "Episode one is very exciting for Trixie, she gets to go to the Lady Emily Clinic, which is a private clinic in Chelsea, to observe exactly how their systems work and how the midwifery is in place and the deliveries which are more doctor-led.

Are you excited for season ten?

"The thought is Nonnatus House will rent out midwives and nuns to the Lady Emily to help out and staff the clinic, and in return they'll get a monetary fund... so that Nonnatus House is saved!"

MORE: Call the Midwife star Miriam Margolyes to 'take a break' from the show – find out why

MORE: Call the Midwife season ten: everything we know so far

Discussing the upcoming storyline, one person commented: "Can’t wait & hopefully this series will bring an abundance of happiness to Trixie," while another added: "I am so excited that call the Midwife is returning on Sunday its my favourite show I just love all the cast in it they are all brilliant actors & actresses & really lovely guy's & girls in it too."

A third person wrote: "I LOVE this programme. So many parallels with my own family history in the East End during the times of different series. Excited."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.