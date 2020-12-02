Call the Midwife release the first clip of Christmas special - and fans are thrilled! The period drama is coming back this Christmas!

Call the Midwife fans have been treated to their first clip of this year's Christmas special - and it looks so exciting!

The preview, which was shown on Wednesday's This Morning, showed Nurse Trixie Franklin (played by Helen George) receive an annual Christmas letter from her Godmother - but is everything as it seems?

The Christmas episode will air on BBC One on 25 December while series ten will air in January 2021. Production for the drama commenced in July once lockdown restrictions were lifted.

For the upcoming special, the synopsis reads: "In Nonnatus House, Christmas 1965 has arrived, and the nuns... are hoping for a quiet Christmas in Poplar, but when one of the nuns receives an unwanted gift, and another is rushed to hospital, nothing goes quite to plan."

Upon seeing the teaser, viewers rushed to share their excitement. "Oh god I am excited already x," wrote one, while another remarked: "Oh something good for Christmas Day x."

The BBC drama, which first aired in 2012, will see favourites return including Helen, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann and many more. Stephen, along with his wife and creator of the show, Heidi Thomas, recently opened up about the special episode and the changes the team have had to implement due to restrictions.

The BBC drama is coming back this month

Appearing on Lorraine last month, Heidi said: "I don't go on set, because we're trying to minimise the number of bodies on set. But there is actually somebody going round on set with a two metre pole to put between the actors at all times, it's like catholic disco in the 1970s."

Stephen then explained how humbled he felt that the show was able to continue, adding: "We've been overwhelmed by the amount of people contacting us just with their relief that something was still going to be the same, and I think as actors we underestimated that and it was humbling."

