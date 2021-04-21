Lorraine Kelly forced to apologise for chat show gaffe 

Lorraine Kelly apologised on Wednesday morning's episode of Lorraine after a typo read 'Yorkhire' instead of 'Yorkshire'.

Chatting about the mishap, Lorraine said: "I have to say a huge apology to everybody in Yorkshire because we spelt it wrong! The person responsible will of course be flogged. It was a slip of the typewriter so we're sorry to call you 'Yorkhire', we know it's 'Yorkshire' and thank you for letting us know."

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly apologised for a mishap on her show

Fans were quick to spot the gaff, while others joked about Lorraine's pronunciation of 'Yorkshire' after her apology! One person wrote: "Lorraine's pronunciation of Yorkshire is more offending than the spelling mistake," while another added: "Love the way Lorraine is apologising to Yorkshire whilst still mispronouncing Yorkshire."

A third person joked: "@lorraine as someone from the north east I'm offended by the way you pronounce Yorkshire... And also by the fact the person who types up the captions for the screen put "Yorkhire" and not Yorkshire."

Lorraine joked about the mishap

Lorraine is enjoying the gradual lifting of the UK's lockdown restrictions as much as everyone else at the moment, and recently revealed that she'd gone for a visit to the hairdressers in her latest HELLO! column. She wrote: "My hair had grown so long, I couldn't do a thing with it and kept having to just put it up in a bun or a ponytail. I also had far too many grey hairs popping up that needed to be eradicated!

"So you can imagine my joy when the new rules meant I was FINALLY able to see top colourist Maleeka from Four Salon in Conduit Street for an appointment this week. I know some people might not understand what a big deal it is to get your hair sorted out, but it really does affect your confidence if every single day is a bad hair day and for the past couple of weeks that's what I have felt like."

