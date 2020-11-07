Lorraine Kelly has revealed the hilarious, but slightly harsh, comment Anton du Beke made to her that put her off ever signing up to Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's patterned dress gets best fan reaction

In her exclusive HELLO! video diary, Lorraine recalled when Strictly pro dancer Luba Mushtuk, who is paired with Jason Bell this year, asked her if she'd ever take part in the reality TV show. The ladies were in Portugal together on a health retreat when Luba gave Lorraine an impromptu dance lesson.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reveals Anton du Beke's harsh comment about her doing Strictly!

"I wasn't very good, but I loved it. It was such great fun," Lorraine recalled. "And Luba said, 'Why don't you do Strictly Come Dancing?' And I said, 'Absolutely under no circumstances.' Because there's always a comedy act on Strictly, and they're funny, but rubbish. I would just be rubbish, I would be terrible."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reaches out to The Repair Shop for help

GALLERY: 17 fabulous photos of Strictly dancers in swimsuits and bikinis

Lorraine and Luba went on a retreat to Portugal together

Lorraine, 60, went on to reveal the quip that Anton made when he was a guest on her ITV show, saying: "I do remember when Anton du Beke came on the show and I said to him during the commercial break, 'Do you think anybody can dance?' and he said, 'Yeah, yeah, stand up a minute.' So I stood up and he held me and then he said, 'Oh it's like dancing with a tree.'

"And he was right! So you won't see me on Strictly but I'll be watching Luba and of course Ranvir Singh and all the guys. It's such a joyful show and exactly what we need right now."

Luba gave Lorraine an impromptu dance lesson

The celebrities competing in this year's Strictly, alongside Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir and former NFL player Jason, are HRVY, Maisie Smith, Jamie Laing, JJ Chalmers, Bill Bailey, Nicola Adams, Clara Amfo, Max George and Caroline Quentin.

Former Labour politician Jacqui Smith was the first celebrity to be voted off last week, along with her pro partner Anton.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.