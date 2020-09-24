Lorraine Kelly opened up about The Repair Shop, and the one restored item that made her cry. Chatting to Will Kirk on Lorraine, the TV presenter revealed that she was very emotional when the team fixed a rocking horse that was made by the guest's late husband.

She said: "You restore people's treasures. There's not one episode I haven't cried at! Do you remember when you repaired the rocking horse and you found the signature of the lady's late husband under the saddle, oh that was so lovely.

WATCH: Lorraine and Will Kirk grow emotional while discussing The Repair Shop

"All of you really care so much. The work you put into these objects, sometimes they come in and you think it's ready for the dustbin, then you sort it out."

Will also became very emotional during the interview, saying: "There's an amazing team there at the barn and it's a lovely show! Just watching that, there's a lump in my throat. We're so invested in the item and the people bringing them in."

Speaking about the rocking horse, he added: "That and many other things that have come in have been so emotional. Sometimes it's hard to do the work while not having tears running down your face. And you see how much these things mean to people, gosh, sorry!"

The show is now planning for their Christmas show, and has asked for fans of the show to apply to have some of their beloved treasures repaired for the upcoming special edition.

Jay Blades explained: "We are looking for items that have a festive feel to them. They don't have to be antique, it can be absolutely anything, but it must have that sentimental value and it must mean something to you and it needs repairing. We want you to get in contact because we want to get these things fixed for you."

