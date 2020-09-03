Lorraine Kelly accidentally reveals Strictly Come Dancing contestant Do you think Lorraine's slip of the tongue is true?

Lorraine Kelly might have slipped up on Thursday after accidentally revealed that EastEnders star Maisie Smith will be in the new line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The TV presenter has been interviewing Maisie's co-star, James Bye, when she asked what he thought about the actress taking part in the hit BBC show. James replied: "Good luck to Maisie, she’s amazing."

It was later confirmed that Maisie would be taking part in the show on This Morning

However, Lorraine then added that the breaking news was just a rumour, but it sounds like the Twittersphere certainly think it's for real! One person wrote: "Lorraine accidentally confirming that Maisie is doing Strictly during the interview with James, I’m screaming." Another added: "I’m laughing Lorraine just said Maisie Smith is signed for Strictly but then covered it up by saying it’s a rumour ahhh did she just leak it."

A third person added: "Woah why’s Lorraine just said Maisie’s signed when she hasn’t been announced?" If the rumours are true, Maisie will be joining the likes of Nicola Adams, Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, Ranvir Sing and Max George. Bill Bailey and JJ Chalmers also confirmed that they would be joining the show on Thursday.

Speaking about putting on his dancing shoes, Bill said: "In these are strange times we're living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year's unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it - I hope she'll be watching."

Jamie Laing will also be returning to Strictly

JJ added: "My whole life is defined by facing challenges. Whether it's becoming a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my injuries sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games. Now as a TV presenter I'm lucky enough to witness some of the greatest sporting contests in the world."

