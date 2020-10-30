Lorraine Kelly reaches out to The Repair Shop's Jay Blades for help We feel for you Lorraine!

It's no secret that Lorraine Kelly is a big fan of The Repair Shop, but it sounds like she's doing more than just watching it from home.

The TV presenter has revealed that she is sending one of her prized possessions off to The Repair Shop, with the hope that it'll come back mended and looking as good as new.

The item in question is in fact something that Lorraine has had forever, since she was a child. Watch the exclusive video below to see how Lorraine is getting on…

Earlier this year, the Scottish star interviewed Repair Shop fan favourite Will Kirk on her show and revealed she got particularly teary during one episode.

"You restore people's treasures. There's not one episode I haven't cried at!" she admitted. "Do you remember when you repaired the rocking horse and you found the signature of the lady's late husband under the saddle, oh that was so lovely.

"All of you really care so much. The work you put into these objects, sometimes they come in and you think it's ready for the dustbin, then you sort it out."

