Lorraine Kelly admits she's feeling 'anxious' as lockdown restrictions ease

In this week's diary, Lorraine Kelly admits that while she's looking forward to lockdown restrictions easing, she's also feeling a little "anxious" about returning to our pre-pandemic lifestyles - and she's certainly not alone. The TV presenter is here to reassure fans that it's ok to feel a little apprehensive. Read her column below...

As we slowly ease out of lockdown, I don't mind admitting that along with feelings of happiness and relief, I'm also a little bit anxious. And it seems I'm not alone.

I did a poll on my Lorraine show earlier this week and over half my viewers said they were feeling worried about the rules being relaxed. I think it's perfectly alright to feel like that.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly gets candid about lockdown lifting

We've all had to adapt to this new way of living, and now we have to adjust to being more sociable, going back to work, using public transport; and in the near future gathering in large numbers again to watch football, or go to a concert or show. It will of course be brilliant, but also a bit daunting, and I think we just have to take baby steps and realise it's OK to feel somewhat overwhelmed at first.

Of course, some of the rules will remain in place for a while. I think we will still have to wear masks and wash our hands a lot more often, but things are easing up.

Depending on where you live, you can now meet friends outdoors and even have a cup of coffee with them. In Wales, you can already have your hair done, and that will be possible in Scotland and Northern Ireland soon too.

Lorraine is looking forward to getting her hair done

In England, the salons open on April 12th and I am booked in that morning for a cut and colour in my favourite salon "FOUR" in London with the magical Maleeka who will sort out my grey bits and get my hair looking like less of a bird's nest.

Things like hairdressers and beauty salons opening up might be way down the list of government priorities, but I think they are vital for our wellbeing, as well as providing jobs to a skilled workforce and giving people the chance to run their own business. They are also miles ahead when it comes to being hygienic and safe, because even in pre-Covid days their cleanliness standards always had to be extremely high anyway. I'm looking forward to my first manicure and pedicure in AGES.

So as we head into the Easter weekend, bear in mind it's ok to feel a bit anxious, but I do hope you get decent weather and manage to have a lovely time.

