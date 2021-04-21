7 brilliant shows coming to Netflix in May Here's what we'll be watching in May

May is right around the corner and with it is the arrival of some awesome Netflix shows. From a superhero thriller to the return of a much-loved comedy, check out what is coming to the streaming service here...

Selena: The Series - 4 May

Are you a fan of the late singing sensation? The synopsis for the new series reads: "Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together."

The Sons of Sam - 5 May

Settle in, true crime fans! The synopsis reads: "The hunt for the 'Son of Sam; captivated the world in the late 1970s, but the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers is all but forgotten - until now.

"While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and Ultimate Evil author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning. Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything."

Jupiter's Legacy - 7 May

Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, this series follows the world's first generation of superheroes, who are hoping that their children will continue their legacy. However, the young superheroes, keen to prove their worth, struggling to live up to their parents' legendary status'.

Money Explained - 11 May

The synopsis for this fascinating new documentary reads: "Most people have a complicated relationship with money - anxious, reckless, avoidant, or obsessive. And because it’s taboo to talk about money, we might not realise how normal we are. But Money, Explained puts it all out into the open: the ways your credit card might be screwing you; how student loans became a crisis; why most of us won’t be able to save enough for retirement; and how we get tricked into bad gambles and even worse scams."

The Upshaws

Fancy a comedy? Bennie Upshaw is the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis - and is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess who is just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina, their two young daughters and firstborn son, the teenage son he fathered with another woman - and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law, all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.

Love Death and Robots - 14 May

Season two of this much-loved show is a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy. Supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson told Netflix: "It’s a tonal and stylistic Jenga game. Trying to figure out which director might best handle what story."

The Kominsky Method - May 28

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are back as Sandy and Norman for the last ever season of this hit comedy. In the final season, life becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy's ex-wife Roz Volander. The pair's famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy and her boyfriend Martin.

