6 excellent new TV shows coming out this week From drama to comedy this January, we've got you covered

It's cold outside, we're in lockdown, we're halfway through January and, we don't know about you, but we're bored! Fortunately for us, there are some excellent new shows coming out this week to help break up with monotony - so check out some of our top picks to keep yourself entertained...

The Bay season two - Wednesday 20 January, ITV

Enjoyed the first season of The Bay? The synopsis of the ITV drama reads: "After dealing with the repercussions of her actions from last year, DC Lisa Armstrong is given the opportunity to step up when asked to assist a murder investigation in Morecambe."

WATCH: It's a Sin premieres on Channel 4 on Friday

Call My Agent! season four - Thursday 21 January, Netflix

This much-loved French comedy about a celebrity agency is back for season four, and if you haven't check it out yet, you're in for a treat! The new series sees the agency recruit as new senior agent from Starmedia, for better or worse, while Andréa and the team will have to fight for the custody of their clients. Expect plenty of cameos!

Now might be the time to try the beloved comedy

Back season two - Thursday 21 January, Channel 4

Fans of the show have been waiting a long time for this, but David Mitchell and Robert Webb's comedy is finally back! The story follows the troubled relationship between foster-brothers Stephen and Andrew, as Andrew is determined to expose Stephen's terrible true nature no matter what.

The boys are back!

Riverdale season five - Thursday 21 January, Netflix

Perhaps Netflix's most insane teen drama, Riverdale, is finally back for season five after filming delays. So what can we expect from Archie and his pals? In the opening episode, the gang will be attending prom and graduating, before eventually going forwards in time by seven years. We can't wait!

Riverdale is finally back!

It's a Sin - Friday 22 January, Channel 4

Russell T. Davies' much-anticipated drama follows a group of gay men who move to London seeking a new lease of life right at the onset of the 1980s AIDs crisis. Initially clueless, then in denial, then fearful, the show looks at the heartbreaking realities of the terrifying disease.

Olly Alexander stars as Richie in the new series

Fate: The Winx Saga - Friday 22 January, Netflix

Love a bit of fantasy? If so, this is definitely the one for you! The story follows "five fairies attending a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence".

Fancy a fantasy fairy series?

