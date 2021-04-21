Dakota Johnson set to star in brand new Netflix period drama – but fans are divided The Fifty Shades of Grey actress will play the lead role

Dakota Johnson is set to star in the upcoming Netflix adaption of Jane Austen's classic novel, Persuasion. The actress, who is perhaps best-known for playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, will take on the lead role for the project, which begins production in May.

It seems fans had a mixed reaction after the news broke. One person wrote on Twitter: "Now THIS is what I'm talking about." A second echoed the excitement, tweeting: "I'm so happy! Go Dakota."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Awww I can't wait for this." However, others were more sceptical of the adaption and wondered if the "modern" approach might ruin the story.

One fan said on social media: "Hmmmm. Fingers crossed for it but feel like after Emma2020 I might be disappointed." A second wrote: "Seriously... Persuasion.... I love Anne Elliot and Captain Frederick Wentworth but she needs to use British accent. Do not use american accent... why not cast a british actress?"

Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot (Dakota), who is reunited with an old love-interest Frederick Wentworth and then faces the dilemma of moving on to a different life or allowing Frederick another chance.

Dakota Johnson will star as the lead in the Austen adaptation

The streaming giant reportedly promises the new film adaptation will be a "modern and witty" approach to the story, while remaining loyal to the novel's story and heart.

The official synopsis for the upcoming movie reads: "Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities.

"When Frederick Wentworth – the dashing one she once sent away – crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

