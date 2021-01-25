5 must-watch Netflix shows and films coming in February 

Need some ideas of what to watch in February? From true-crime to rom-coms, Netflix has you covered in the coming weeks. Check out our top picks here...

Firefly Lane

Release date: 3 February

Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, the story follows two very different best friends who are bonded by a tragedy. The synopsis reads: "Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs - triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood - but through the decades, their bond remains - until it faces the ultimate test."

Malcolm and Marie

Release date: 5 February

Starring Tenet's John David Washington and Zendaya, the romantic drama follows a filmmaker and his girlfriend as they return home from movie premiere, as he awaits critical and financial success. Throughout the event, revelations about their relationship surface, testing their love.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Release date: 12 February

The third and final film of the trilogy sees Lara Jean Covey prepare for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, which is planned out with Peter. However, she is left re-evaluating after a pair of life-changing trips about what she wants out of life after leaving school.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Release date: 10 February

This new documentary series will look at the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime, starting with Cecil Hotel. The hotel, based in Downtown Los Angeles, has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers, and is the location where Elisa Lam vanished in 2013.

Cecil Hotel sounds terrifying

Behind Her Eyes

Release date: 17 February

This psychological thriller follows Louise, a single mother who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss David. The synopsis reads: "Her life takes a strange turn when she later befriends his wife Adele, and she finds herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems."

Will you be watching the psychological thriller?

