Are you excited for the biggest night in Hollywood? The 93rd Academy Awards are right around the corner – and we can't wait to see which stars will be taking home the most prestigious awards of the evening.

The ceremony, which usually takes place in February, has been pushed back in light of the coronavirus pandemic and will certainly look different to previous years. But fear not: viewers can still expect red carpet coverage, OTT speeches and an awkward moment or too since it's been confirmed most of the awards will be handed out in-person.

Ahead of the night, get up to date with everything you need to know about the 2021 Oscars…

When are the 2021 Oscars?

The ceremony for the 93rd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 25 April 2021 and will air live from 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC.

The network will air a pre-Oscars show, titled Oscars: Into the Spotlight, from 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT which will showcase all five of this year's Best Original Song nominations. After the ceremony has wrapped up, the celebration will continue with Oscars: After Dark which will recap the evening's best moments and feature interviews with winners as they get their statuettes personalised.

There will be both a pre-show and red carpet

How can I watch the 2021 Oscars in the UK?

UK viewers will be able to watch the full broadcast on the dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel starting at 1am on Monday 26 April. A highlights reel of the night's events is also set to air on Sky One and will be available to watch on NowTV.

The show will also be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide and we recommend international film fans check local listings.

Will nominees actually attend the 2021 Oscars ceremony?

Yes, the organisers of the Academy Awards have decided to hold what they call "an intimate, in-person event" limited to just 170 people. The ceremony will be held across two venues in Hollywood - the Dolby Theatre and downtown Los Angeles' historic Union Station, although exact details over how the ceremony will be split between these venues has yet to be revealed.

Unlike the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, the awards will be handed out in person

Unlike this year's Golden Globes and BAFTAs, there will be little to none virtual participation, although concessions will be made for international nominees who cannot travel due to Covid restrictions or concerns.

Nominees, along with one guest, have been invited to attend the scaled-back ceremony but social distancing is still set to take place. Those attending are also required to take at least three COVID-19 tests ahead of the night, have their temperatures taken at the door and will reportedly wear masks during commercial breaks.

LA's Union Station will be transformed for the night

British nominees - including the likes of Emerald Fennell, Daniel Kaluuya, Olivia Colman - will be gathering at the BFI Southbank, where the London Film Festival usually takes place, and join the show via a live stream.

Who is hosting the 2021 Oscars?

For the third year in a row, the show will not have an official host but instead will have a range of different famous faces presenting various awards. Among those on presenting duties are all four acting winners from the previous year - Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern.

Brad Pitt are among those presenting awards on the night

Likewise, 2020's Best Director winner, Bong Joon Ho (he took home four awards for Parasite), will also return. It's presumed that these previous winners will present the awards in the respective categories that they won in.

Other names confirmed to be taking part are Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya.

Who are the 2021 Oscar nominees?

You can find a full list of nominees here. You can most likely expect many of the films that did well at the BAFTAs such as Nomadland, The Father and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to likewise win big in various categories but we're not ruling out a surprise winner or two!

