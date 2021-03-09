2021 Oscars may take place in very unusual location The 2021 Oscars will look different this year not just due to the pandemic

The 2021 Oscars will look different this year not just due to the pandemic - but because they may take place in a train station.

The Dolby Theatre has been ruled out this year due to restrictions on events in Los Angeles, but now Deadline has alleged that organizers are considering the city's famed transport hub as the spot to be on 25 April.

The ceremony usually takes place in the Dolby Theatre

The reports suggest that the Academy considered "smaller supper club-type venues in New York, Los Angeles and London."

However Union Station may be the first pick because it "is large enough to handle the social distancing requirements to ensure the evening comes off safely."

Promising Young Woman is considered an Oscar favorite

Network ABC and the Academy both "hope to have a crowd and nominees," shares the publication, after the Globes and 2020 Emmys took place almost entirely remotely.

The awards, which usually take place in February, have been pushed back in light of the coronavirus pandemic and will no doubt look different to previous years.

Rocks has seven Bafta nominations

The 2021 Baftas have also pushed back their ceremony, and will this year take place in early April.

It remains unclear if Bafta will host any events in person at the Royal Albert Hall.

