Brad Pitt cut a dapper figure at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. And while he chose to walk the red carpet alone, he was supported inside the ceremony by a plus-one – his long-time manager Cynthia Pett-Dante. Cynthia could be seen sat by Brad’s side on the front row, alongside Brad's Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone. Dressed in a sleeveless, sequined silver gown, she could be seen smiling proudly as Brad's Supporting Actor nomination was announced.

Brad Pitt was joined by long-term manager Cynthia Pett-Dante at the Oscars

It was a big night for Brad, who won his first ever acting Oscar for his critically-acclaimed performance in the Quentin Tarantino movie. The 56-year-old actor beat out Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Al Pacino for The Irishman and Joe Pesci for The Irishman to take home the prize. While on stage he took the time to thank many of the people he worked with, including Quentin and his co-star Leonardo. But the star saved his most touching tribute until the very end of his speech, thanking his six children with ex Angelina Jolie; Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. "This is for my kids, who colour everything I do," Brad said, with tears in his eyes. "I adore you."

The pair pictured together in 2019

Though Brad is already an Oscar winner for producing 2014's Best Picture, 12 Years a Slave, this is the first time he has won for his own performance in a film. In Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Brad plays Cliff Booth, a stunt double for and close friend to Leonardo's Rick Dalton, a one-time TV star working to stay relevant in the business. Addressing his co-star, Brad joked: "Leo, I'll ride your coattails any day. The view's fantastic!"

