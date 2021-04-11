BAFTA winners revealed - find out who was awarded on the night

The British Academy Film Awards are taking place on Sunday evening and we're thrilled for all the talented stars winning big this year.
The awards, which usually take place in February at the Royal Albert Hall, were pushed back in light of the coronavirus pandemic and certainly look different to previous years. But at the heart of it, the very best actors and movie titles from the past 12 months will be celebrated and recognised, after what has been an extraordinary year for the film industry.
But who won? Many categories such as Casting and Make up and Hair were announced on Saturday. The other categories, including Best Film, Leading Actor and Leading Actress, were announced on Sunday. Check out the list of winners below...
Best Film
The Father Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt
The Mauritanian Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin
Nomadland Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao - WINNER
Promising Young Woman Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
The Trial of the Chicago 7 Stuart Besser, Marc Platt
Outstanding British Film
Calm with Horses Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh
The Dig Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini
The Father Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton
His House Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee
Limbo Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont
The Mauritanian Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Mogul Mowgli Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee
Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara - WINNER
Rocks Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
Saint Maud Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman
Nomadland has received plenty of nominations this year
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House Remi Weekes (Writer/Director) - WINNER
Limbo Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
Film Not In The English Language
Another Round Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen - WINNER
Dear Comrades! Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov
Les Miserables Ladj Ly
MinarI Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh
Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich
Documentary
Collective Alexander Nanau
David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey
The Dissedent Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen
My Octopus Teacher Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster - WINNER
The Social Dilemma Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
Rocks is up for seven awards
Animated Film
Onward Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae
Soul Pete Docter, Dana Murray - WINNER
Wolfmakers Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young
Director
Another Round Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth Shannon Murphy
Minari Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland Chloé Zhao - WINNER
Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
Another Round Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell - WINNER
Rocks Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig Moira Buffini
The Father Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - WINNER
The Mauritanian Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger Ramin Bahrani
The Father starring Olivia Colman
Leading Actress
Bukka Bakray Rocks
Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand Nomadland - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku His House
Alfre Woodard Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmend Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins The Father - WINNER
Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali Rocks
Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominque Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn Minari - WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of the Chicago 7
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER
Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
Aan Kim Minari
Leslie Odom Jr. One Night in Miami…
Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci Sound of Metal
Original Score
Mank Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari Emile Mosseri
News of the World James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman Anthony Willis
Soul Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - WINNER
Sound of Metal aptly won in the Sound category
Casting
Calm with Horses Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah Alexa L. Fogel
Minari MINARI Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Rocks Lucy Pardee - WINNER
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah Sean Bobbitt
Mank Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian Alwin H. Küchler
News of the World Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland Joshua James Richards - WINNER
Editing
The Father Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7 Alan Baumgarten
Ma Rainey's won in the Makeup and Hair category
Production Design
The Dig Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Mank Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale - WINNER
News of the World David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Costume Design
Ammonite Michael O'Connor
The Dig Alice Babidge
Emma Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Ann Roth - WINNER
Mank Trish Summerville
Makeup & Hair
The Dig Jenny Shircore
HillBilly Elegy Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal - WINNER
Mank Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio Mark Coulier
Daniel Kaluuya is up for Supporting Actor
Sound
Greyhound Nominees TBC
News of the World Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound of Metal Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc - WINNER
Special Visual Effects
Greyhound Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley - WINNER
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time enaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
The Owl and the Pussycat Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf - WINNER
The Song of a Lost Boy Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein
British Short Film
Eyelash Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman
Lizard Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
Lucky Break John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
Miss Curvy Ghada Eldemellawy
The Present Farah Nabulsi - WINNER
Kingsley Ben-Adir is up for EE Rising Star Award
Outstanding British Contribution to Film
Noel Clarke - WINNER
BAFTA Fellowship
Ang Lee
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Bukky Bakray - WINNER
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
