BAFTA winners revealed - find out who was awarded on the night The biggest night in film takes place this weekend

The British Academy Film Awards are taking place on Sunday evening and we're thrilled for all the talented stars winning big this year.

The awards, which usually take place in February at the Royal Albert Hall, were pushed back in light of the coronavirus pandemic and certainly look different to previous years. But at the heart of it, the very best actors and movie titles from the past 12 months will be celebrated and recognised, after what has been an extraordinary year for the film industry.

But who won? Many categories such as Casting and Make up and Hair were announced on Saturday. The other categories, including Best Film, Leading Actor and Leading Actress, were announced on Sunday. Check out the list of winners below...

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman pay tribute to Prince Philip at the BAFTAs

Best Film

The Father Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt

The Mauritanian Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin

Nomadland Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao - WINNER

Promising Young Woman Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Stuart Besser, Marc Platt

Outstanding British Film

Calm with Horses Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh

The Dig Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini

The Father Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton

His House Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee

Limbo Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

The Mauritanian Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Mogul Mowgli Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee

Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara - WINNER

Rocks Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

Saint Maud Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

Nomadland has received plenty of nominations this year

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House Remi Weekes (Writer/Director) - WINNER

Limbo Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

Moffie Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

Rocks Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

Film Not In The English Language

Another Round Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen - WINNER

Dear Comrades! Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov

Les Miserables Ladj Ly

MinarI Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh

Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich

Documentary

Collective Alexander Nanau

David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey

The Dissedent Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen

My Octopus Teacher Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster - WINNER

The Social Dilemma Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

Rocks is up for seven awards

Animated Film

Onward Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

Soul Pete Docter, Dana Murray - WINNER

Wolfmakers Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young

Director

Another Round Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth Shannon Murphy

Minari Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland Chloé Zhao - WINNER

Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks Sarah Gavron

Original Screenplay

Another Round Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell - WINNER

Rocks Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig Moira Buffini

The Father Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - WINNER

The Mauritanian Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger Ramin Bahrani

The Father starring Olivia Colman

Leading Actress

Bukka Bakray Rocks

Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand Nomadland - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku His House

Alfre Woodard Clemency

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmend Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins The Father - WINNER

Mads Mikkelsen Another Round

Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali Rocks

Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominque Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn Minari - WINNER

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of the Chicago 7

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER

Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses

Aan Kim Minari

Leslie Odom Jr. One Night in Miami…

Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci Sound of Metal

Original Score

Mank Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari Emile Mosseri

News of the World James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman Anthony Willis

Soul Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - WINNER

Sound of Metal aptly won in the Sound category

Casting

Calm with Horses Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah Alexa L. Fogel

Minari MINARI Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Rocks Lucy Pardee - WINNER

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah Sean Bobbitt

Mank Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian Alwin H. Küchler

News of the World Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland Joshua James Richards - WINNER

Editing

The Father Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Alan Baumgarten

Ma Rainey's won in the Makeup and Hair category

Production Design

The Dig Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Mank Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale - WINNER

News of the World David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Costume Design

Ammonite Michael O'Connor

The Dig Alice Babidge

Emma Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Ann Roth - WINNER

Mank Trish Summerville

Makeup & Hair

The Dig Jenny Shircore

HillBilly Elegy Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal - WINNER

Mank Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio Mark Coulier

Daniel Kaluuya is up for Supporting Actor

Sound

Greyhound Nominees TBC

News of the World Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound of Metal Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc - WINNER

Special Visual Effects

Greyhound Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley - WINNER

British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time enaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The Owl and the Pussycat Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf - WINNER

The Song of a Lost Boy Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein

British Short Film

Eyelash Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman

Lizard Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

Lucky Break John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy Ghada Eldemellawy

The Present Farah Nabulsi - WINNER

Kingsley Ben-Adir is up for EE Rising Star Award

Outstanding British Contribution to Film

Noel Clarke - WINNER

BAFTA Fellowship

Ang Lee

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Bukky Bakray - WINNER

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

