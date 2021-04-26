Anna Maxwell Martin reveals major clue about LOD's Patricia Carmichael 

Anna Maxwell Martin has opened up about her Line of Duty character, Patricia Carmichael, while on This Morning, and revealed some major hints about whether she is actually H. Mary, Jesus and Joseph and the wee donkey!

Chatting to Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby via a video call, Anna said: "There were a couple of bits [in the script] where she was nasty and I just went for it. And then she morphed into a horror show."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anna Maxwell Martin talks Line of Duty

She continued, revealing that she believes that Carmichael is "misunderstood", which gives us the impression that she might not be H after all. Anna explained: "I think she’s just misunderstood, she’s just trying to do her job. She probably just wants a nice cuddle, Pat. She’s just a bit cross."

She also shut down the series that Patricia clicking her pen in the interview meant anything, joking: "I think I was just bored. Those scenes are very long. I think I was like, ‘What am I saying next?’"

Do you think Carmichael is H?

She added: "Ted needs to toughen up a bit, doesn’t he? Poor old Ted, I’m worried about myself, people really hate me because they really love Ted. She’s definitely his nemesis and that’s really good fun. We have good fun filming the scenes."

Fans took to Twitter to discuss Patricia after episode six, with one writing: "No but really the way we all hate Patricia Carmichael so much really is a testament to how insanely talented Anna Maxwell Martin is," while another added: "Yes, we all hate Patricia Carmichael, but hats off to Anna Maxwell Martin for an absolutely brilliant portrayal!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.