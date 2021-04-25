Line of Duty season six insider: breaking down episode six

Just when you think Line of Duty couldn't get any tenser! The penultimate episode of the series saw Jo and Kate go on the run from the law (albeit, very unsuccessfully), Ted and Steve appear to have reached the end of their careers in the police for very different reasons, and finally revealed what had happened to Marcus Thurwell. So with just one episode to go for the rest of the series, what did you make of the latest from AC-12?

WATCH: HELLO!'s TV team breaks down Line of Duty episode six

So what happened in the episode? Episode six started out from where episode five left off, and saw Kate and Jo on the run from the police in order to prove that Jo was actually a decent human being (even though she'd arranged to have Kate murdered in a car park, but apparently that's not too much of a big deal). Unfortunately, the pair are apprehended by AC-12, and Kate thinks that she has been betrayed by her mate, Steve.

Et tu, Steve?

Of course she hadn't, and AC-12 cars were actually under surveillance by the Disney villain that is Patricia Carmichael. So why would she do that? Why, during Jo's interview, did she try to shut down every single question about 'the Fourth Man'? Is Patricia actually 'H'? The episode still didn't reveal anything, but we're getting closer to the truth, we just know it!

It also looks like Ted and Steve's careers at AC-12 are coming to an end for very different reasons. While Ted is being forced into retirement, Steve is facing suspension having avoided a drugs test... and being a drug addict. So where will it go from here? We can't wait to watch the season finale next week to find out!