Vicky McClure has opened up about the jaw-dropping cliffhanger from episode five of Line of Duty.

The actress, who plays DI Kate Fleming, made an appearance on a recent podcast to discuss the intense moment her character came face-to-face with PC Ryan Pilkington, guns drawn.

Speaking on former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson's podcast, Obsessed with Line of Duty, Vicky teased that Jed's writing of these dramatic moments helps to "serve the story".

Craig, who played Matthew 'Dot' Cottan, began: "I've been so worried about certain characters, the characters we've grown to love over the years and I'm terrified that someone from the main trio is going to go. I've put my chips on poor old Steve, up until this week … and as we know, as actors, on a show like this nobody is safe."

Vicky then responded: "Well listen, every episode of Line of Duty history is terrifying and Jed is always there to serve the story, and it's exactly what happened with Dot. Dot's time came when it was right to serve the story, and that's what Jed will always do. I don't want to put anything out there, but Jed serves the story."

Episode five saw a face-off between Kate and Ryan

Jed himself spoke about the notion of killing off his favourite characters. The writer told HELLO! and other publications back in March: "It's never far from my thoughts, honestly.

"I think we all get on brilliantly, but everybody knows that we're serving something bigger than ourselves which is Line of Duty. One of the things about the show is that nobody is safe and that's what keeps the audience on the edge of their seat."

Kelly Macdonald as Jo Davidson and Vicky McClure as Kate Fleming

Fans will have to wait and see if Kate makes it out of that dual alive. However, many viewers-turned-detectives have sussed out that her character can't get killed, because of her appearance in a trailer for the show that depicts moments after the shoot-out, which haven't yet aired.

Some have pointed out that the original trailer, which aired ahead of season six, shows the moment where Ted Hastings uses a megaphone to speak to Kate and Jo, who have their hands in the air. He says: "This is Superintendent Hastings. You'll be treated fairly under the full protection of the law."

Since Jo and Kate are wearing the same outfits as in episode five, we can reasonably assume that Kate survived being lured into Ryan and Jo's trap. Roll on Sunday!

