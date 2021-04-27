Stowaway: is the new Netflix film starring Anna Kendrick worth the watch? Are you a fan of sci-fi?

Stowaway is a new Netflix original movie that premiered on the streaming service in late March. Starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Colette, the space film has already rocketed to the top trending films - but is it worth the watch? Find out what viewers have been saying...

The synopsis for the new film reads: "On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision."

WATCH: Stowaway trailer - have you watched yet?

Taking to Twitter, one person was full of praise for the film, writing: "Really enjoyed #Stowaway. It’s more concerned with human interactions & emotions, than with the action aspect of space films. It’s more about problem solving, science & making tough decisions. The cast is awesome & visuals are great. Pace & mood, my cup of tea. Def worth the watch."

However, others were less keen, with one writing: "#Stowaway on Netflix should be renamed stay away. Two hours of my life I’ll never get back." Another tweeted: "The unfortunate part of @NetflixFilm's new movie #Stowaway, is that it asks a VERY difficult moral question.....and then cops out at the end so it doesn't have to pick either option A or option B. If you pose the question... EXPLORE the outcome... don't avoid it."

Others (and warning, minor spoiler alert about the ending of the film) felt that the film ended abruptly, with one joking: "Just watched #Stowaway on Netflix and it truly feels like they didn’t finish the movie...? You know it’s bad when the movie ends and you immediately say, 'Wait that’s it?'"

Another wrote: "So @netflix... just watched #Stowaway... where’s the rest of the film?"

