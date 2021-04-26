Will there be a season two of Shadow and Bone? Here's everything we know about the Netflix show's renewal…

Shadow and Bone landed on Netflix last week and viewers became immediately immersed in the fantasy sci-fi drama.

The series, which is based on Leigh Bardugo's novel trilogy, consists of eight action-packed episodes – but it seems fans are already desperate for more. So will the show be back for a second season? Here's everything we know about its renewal…

Will there be a season two of Shadow and Bone?

Netflix is yet to formally announce that Shadow and Bone will be back for a second instalment, however, given the rave reviews and large fanbase, it's certainly possible that the streaming giant will give the fans what they want.

In addition, the website What's On Netflix reported that, behind the scenes, the show has been renewed but there's yet to be an official statement.

There have also been a number of major hints that the show is destined for longevity from the creator. Leigh Bardugo told Inverse: "I have a lot of hope that we'll get another season. Honestly, I'd love to see us get another five seasons. There's so much story." Sounds promising!

The show's creator has hinted at the future of Shadow and Bone

When will season two of Shadow and Bone be out?

If the show is officially renewed, it's likely that fans will have to be patient for the new episodes. Given the first season has only just been released and following other big-budget sci-fi productions, it's thought the earliest that viewers will see new episodes will be 2022.

Are you a fan of the show?

What will season two of Shadow and Bone be about?

The next chapter in the Shadow and Bone story will no doubt see the return of familiar faces such as Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux and Freddy Carter.

Given that the season one plot focused on the 2012 Shadow and Bone book, fans can expect the succeeding seasons to follow the storylines in the second and third books in the trilogy, Siege and Stormy and Ruin and Rising, respectively.

Author Leigh also has many more novels under her belt, including the Six of Crows duology and King of Scars duology that could also be incorporated into new seasons.

