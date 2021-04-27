The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's followers spot surprising detail on Instagram post Will was quick to laugh about the snap

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has been loving the gorgeous weather at the moment, and shared several snaps of himself going for a walk in the countryside, captioning them: "Escape to the country." However, some eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out a surprising detail from one of the snaps!

In one photo, there is a slightly haphazard trailer parked in a field nearly some sleeping pigs, and one person commented: "Looks lush, but anyone else think the pig trailer looks as though it’s crashed and the pigs have fallen out?" Another fan replied: "Yes. I had to do a double-take!"

WATCH: Will Kirk left red-faced as he responds to being The Repair Shop's heartthrob

Will responded with a laughing cry emoji before replying to other fan questions about his day out in the sunshine. When asked where he had gone on his walk, he replied: "We have a family cottage in a village 15mins from Bath. It's wonderful."

He also joked when one follower suggested he looked like James Bond. They wrote: "The new James Bond? Wouldn’t want to break up the furniture in a fight with a villain though. But then again, Will could put it all back together again before leaving. Just saying," to which Will replied: "I have a license to restore wood 007."

Can you see what they mean?!

As well as a fan favourite on the hit BBC show, Will is a repair craftsman and expert in wood restoration. According to his website, he grew up watching his grandfather in his workshop, which inspired him to follow in his footsteps. He went on to study Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at the University of the Arts and London Metropolitan University. Will has previously appeared on Channel Four's The French Collection and BBC’s What To Buy and Why in 2015.

