The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk set for Celebrity Masterchef - see the full line-up!

Hot on the heels of last week’s MasterChef final, the line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2021 has been revealed - and we’re so excited that The Repair Shop’s very own Will Kirk is among those taking part!

The TV presenter and restoration expert who regularly features on the BBC One afternoon show will swap the workshop for the kitchen in the new series which is set to air later this year.

Joining Will in the kitchen are 19 other well-known faces from the world of drama, music, sport and show business. Across six weeks, they’ll be put to the test with a variety of cooking challenges designed to stretch their culinary ability to the limits.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will, of course, be on hand to judge the competition and ultimately decide who goes home with the coveted Celebrity MasterChef 2021 trophy at the end of the series.

Will is The Repair Shop's resident woodwork restorer

The other stars who have confirmed that they will be taking part include Blue’s Duncan James, model Penny Lancaster, actress Su Pollard, model Katie Price, actor and presenter Joe Swash and TV star Melanie Sykes.

Will and 19 other famous faces will try to impress judges John and Gregg

Also hoping to impress with their cooking skills are Happy Mondays’ Bez, Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Nabil Abdulrashid, comedian Munya Chawawa, presenter Gavin Esler and Strictly Come Dancing choreographer Johannes Radebe.

Soap stars Melissa Johns and Michelle Collins will also join them as well as sports personalities Dion Dublin and Kadeena Cox and reality TV stars Kem Cetinay and Megan McKenna.

