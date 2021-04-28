Where is the First Dates Hotel filmed? When travel is back up and running, this will be the first place on our list!

Forget finding love with someone else, and just fall in love with the magnificent First Dates Hotel!

The stunning location in Italy has been the talk of the viewing town thanks to the gorgeous 18th Century building, 60 acres of gardens, and picturesque location in Campania, Italy. But can you stay at the First Dates Hotel, and more importantly, how much is it? Find out everything you need to know here...

Where is the First Dates Hotel?

Since the second season of the hit show, First Dates Hotel has been filmed at the Aquapetra Resort and Spa. The beautiful hotel, which is surrounded by olive trees and has views to die for, is around a one hour drive from Naples, and is described on their official website as a "little piece of Eden".

The boutique luxury hotel also has a spa, complete with a steam room, sauna and indoor and outdoor pool, and has 41 bedrooms and suites to choose for your special stay. For gym fans, there is also a fitness suite - so you can eat all of that spaghetti guilt-free!

First Dates Hotel airs on Channel 4 on Wednesdays

How much does it cost to stay in the First Dates hotel?

According to Aquapetra Resort and Spa's official website, a 'romantic weekend getaway' costs €700, and includes a two-night stay in a classic room, a welcome drink, a four-course dinner at the hotel's Michelin star restaurant, along with free breakfast and lunch, and use of the spa.

For those wanting to stay for a full week, the 'seven-night effect weight loss, detox and spa' package costs €4,200 and includes accommodation in a junior suite, free lunches and dinners throughout the star, free room service, and six face and body treatments at the spa. Sounds fabulous!

First Dates Hotel began in 2017 following the success of First Dates

Where to eat at the First Dates hotel

The hotel is very proud of its Michelin starred restaurant, Ristorante Locanda del Borgo, which serves contemporary cuisine. Guests can choose whether to eat in one of the three dining rooms, the bar, or the conservatory for their unforgettable dinner, and there is also a private chef's table for groups.

Speaking about the food, the executive chef Luciano Villani said: "Mine is a reinterpretation of a simple cuisine, a synthesis of traditional and modern approaches, underpinned by our exhaustive research for immense raw materials."

