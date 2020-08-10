First Dates star Fred Sirieix shares never-before-seen photo of his son The French star is a father of two

Fred Sirieix has taken to Instagram to share a heartwarming family photo with fans. The First Dates star uploaded a snapshot showing him travelling on the London Eye with his ten-year-old son, Lucien. The proud father-of-two can be seen tenderly kissing his youngest child's head, while Lucien is absorbed on his phone. Fred simply captioned the photo with a red love heart.

The 48-year-old French native is a father to two children – Lucien and his 15-year-old daughter Andrea. The devoted dad has never been married before; it’s thought he shares his kids with his former partner of 12 years, Alex.

His daughter Andrea is a talented diving athlete, and Fred regularly shares snaps and videos from her competitions. In one video, she is being interviewed following winning her first British title, which Fred captioned: "A week ago #mybaby won her first #British title and gave this off the cuff interview straight after her last dive #champion #10m #platform #diving #teamGB #goAndrea @teamgb @britishswimming."

Fred announced his engagement back in March to his girlfriend of two years, who he affectionately calls 'fruitcake'. The happy couple have decided to postpone their nuptials until early 2022 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but Fred has shared some details of their special day – including celebrity invites.

Among those expected to attend the wedding are This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and fellow chefs Gino D'Acampo and Gordon Ramsay. "Gino has said to me that he wanted to organise my stag do and I said, 'Okay, on one condition. This is the first episode we will do when we get out of lockdown,'" Fred previously commented in an interview on This Morning.

"'And the one condition is you boys cook at my wedding in Negril in Jamaica'. We're going to do a Jamaican, French and Italian feast and you are also invited Phil and Holly. We are going to have the party of a lifetime."