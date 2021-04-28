Kevin Clifton reveals surprising news - see his Strictly co-stars reactions Kevin left Strictly to focus on his theatre career in 2020

Kevin Clifton has announced the very exciting news that he will be taking part in Jeff Wayne’s musical version of The War of The Worlds alongside Claire Richards - and his former Strictly co-stars had the best reaction!

After a difficult 2020 being unable to perform in theatre shows due to the pandemic, Kevin will play The Artilleryman, while Claire is set to play Beth, the Parson's Wife in the show, which is based on HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale about an alien invasion.

Speaking about the exciting news, Kevin said: "I am unbelievably excited to be joining the cast of Jeff Wayne’s The War Of The Worlds. In 2022 this particular story could not be more relevant. After so long without live performance, what better experience could there be than this spectacular arena production complete with a full live onstage orchestra and special effects. 'Life Begins Again!’"

Kevin is set to star in War of the Worlds

Claire added: "I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds for their 2022 Arena tour. To be a part of such an iconic production is so exciting, and I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the road next year."

Replying to his Instagram post announcing the news, Johannes Radebe replied with a flame emoji and love heart emoji, while Strictly 2018 winner Ore Oduba commented: "So awesome mate!" Neil Jones added: "Yes bro. Congratulations," while Amy Dowden posted: "Congrats Kev," with clapping emojis.

He is set to be joined by Claire Richards

Kevin has plenty of musical theatre experience, having starred in Rock of Ages, Dirty Dancing the Musical and The Wedding Singer. We can't wait to buy our tickets and see him in action!

