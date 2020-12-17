Strictly's Kevin Clifton clarifies misunderstanding about ex-wife Karen's place in finale The former Strictly pro congratulated Karen and Jamie for making it into the final

Kevin Clifton has been hugely supportive of his ex-wife, Karen Hauer, and was the first to congratulate her when she made it into the final of Strictly Come Dancing with her dance partner, Jamie Laing.

However, he was quizzed by a bemused follower about whether it was Karen's first or second finale on the show, and calmly clarified exactly what he meant after realising that the follower had gotten Karen confused with Janette Manrara.

After one follower posted: "A lot said about Janette making it through to her first final but will it also be Karen's first final?" Kevin replied: "It will be her 2nd final. She made the 2014 final with @MarkWright_."

A Strictly fan shared a screenshot of an article stating that Janette and her dance partner had failed to make it into the 2014 finale while Karen and Mark went through, and Kevin replied: "Exactly. So Karen's 2nd final."

Karen is in the final with Jamie

The fan replied: "Failed to make it to the final" therefore she was booted off at semi-final stage?" to which the dancing pro clarified: "I was asked if it was Karen's first final. It isn't. It's her 2nd. I think you are confusing her with Janette." Oops!

He congratulated Karen and Jamie after they made it into the final on Sunday, writing: "Massive congratulations to @JamieLaing_UK and @karen_hauer. So happy for you. Well deserved."

Karen and Kevin split back in 2018

In response, one person wrote: "Wow what a tough decision tonight, both so different. Either would have been great finalists but I agree with @ShirleyBallas that Jamie and Karen seemed to just have a bit more fight for it, he has shown that each week. Can't call the final!"

Another added: "The right decision was made purely on the basis of how far each has come, Jamie is so much more in front on Ranvir, I hope he does well in the final."

