For anyone wondering who Sausage is on this year's The Masked Singer, it seems as though you can tick Stacey Dooley off the list!

The documentary maker shared a hilarious video on Saturday night in which she could be seen sitting with her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton, revealing that they'd both gotten into the popular show, and even poking fun at the fact that she was rumoured to be Sausage.

Stacey told the camera: "I've had messages saying: 'Are you the sausage and is Kev the badger?' We couldn't possibly say," she joked, adding: "But I am an incredible singer."

Judging by Stacey's tone and facial expression, it seems that she definitely isn't Sausage, so we'll have to keep guessing!

What's more, Kevin even shared a video on his own Instagram poking fun at this girlfriend's singing abilities.

The professional dancer said: "Davina thought the sausage was you, until she opened her mouth and was really good at singing."

Hilariously, Stacey quipped back: "As you know, I've been a lifelong Davina fan, but she obviously hasn't heard me sing."

It was of course revealed later in the evening that it was Swan who scored the least points on Saturday - and the famous face behind the mask was none other than Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon's!

The Masked Singer returned to our screens recently providing the perfect Saturday night entertainment we all need.

The wacky talent show, which features Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan on its judging panel, sees a number of masked contestants take to the stage to show off their singing skills.

In week one of the ITV reality show, the first mask to reach the bottom two and be eliminated was Alien. The clues included a "murder on the dancefloor" reference, and eventually they were unmasked as singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The second mask to be booted off the show was Seahorse. The clues for their mystery identity included them once stealing toilet paper from "a total legends" house. Eventually, it was Spice Girl Mel B that was revealed to the audience.

