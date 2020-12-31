Kevin Clifton hints at one way he would have stayed on Strictly Were you sad when Kevin left Strictly?

Kevin Clifton has opened up about leaving Strictly Come Dancing after seven years, as he felt that an eighth year on the show would be a "repeat" of what he'd already done. However, he revealed that there was one way that he may have remained on the show.

Chatting to the Huffington Post, he explained: "In terms of different kinds of celebrity partners and different kinds of journeys you can have on there – there was the year that I won, with Stace, I had a year where I went out early, I had a year where it was a real journey from someone who wasn’t very good at the beginning who then got better and better... All the different scenarios and different kinds of celebrities that you can get.

"I said to them, ‘If I carry on for an eighth year, unless you go down the route of partnering me with a man, it’s sort of going to be a repeat of something I’ve already done.'"

The star left the series at the beginning of 2020, and released a statement at the time which read: "After finishing last series with the Children in Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.

"I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for."

