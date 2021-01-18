Stacey Dooley makes candid revelation about relationship with Strictly's Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has touched upon the public's interest in her romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton, with whom she won the series with back in 2018.

Their relationship has gone from strength to strength over the past year. The couple started dating in early 2019 just months after they won Strictly together - at the time, Stacey had left her long-term partner, personal trainer Sam Tucknott.

During a new interview with The Telegraph, the 33-year-old confessed: "I underestimated how much interest there would be in my personal life, which required adjustment."

Her ex Sam, whom she was dating for seven years, had spoken out publicly against the documentary maker, claiming that she had left him to be in a relationship with her dance partner, Kevin. The stars seemingly confirmed their romance in April 2019 after posting a photo of them cuddling up together.

They have since moved into Stacey's new house, and have shared snippets into their home life on social media. During the first lockdown, the lovebirds have relished watching Netflix and "eating takeaways".

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019

"Oh my God, I love Schitt's Creek," added Stacey. "I'm obsessed with Moira [played by Catherine O'Hara]... We haven't done any exercise, not even dancing."

Elsewhere, Kevin recently opened up to Huffington Post, admitting it was hard to watch Strictly in December – months after he announced his decision to quit. "Obviously it was difficult when all the theatre went away this year and I'm sat at home watching [Strictly] - but I still feel it was the right time," he said.

The TV star continued: "Me and my girlfriend decided we were going to watch all the episodes of The Royle Family right from the beginning. And we just laughed so much at it. It's things like that that kept me going, to be honest."

