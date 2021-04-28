His Dark Materials season three: everything we know so far We need more episodes!

His Dark Materials season two concluded in late 2020, and saw our favourite characters scattered across parallel worlds while facing new challenges. So when will we find out how their stories conclude? Here's everything we know about the third and final season of the hit show so far...

What will His Dark Materials season three be about?

The series is likely to follow from the events of season two, which ended on a cliffhanger as it saw Mrs Coulter kidnap Lyra and travel away with her while keeping her asleep, where she sees Rodger trapped somewhere in her dreams.

Meanwhile, Will finally met his father, who encouraged him to accept his destiny as the knife bearer, and the final moments of the episode, we discovered that Lord Asriel was going to receive help from the angels to fight the Magisterium. Of course, we could reveal what happens in the third and final novel, but that would be spoiling things!

Who will be in the His Dark Materials season three cast?

After only appearing very briefly in one episode in season two, James McAvoy will have a much larger role in season three as Lord Asriel. Ruth Wilson's Mrs Coulter, Ruta Gedmintas' Serafina Pekkala and Simone Kirby's Mary Malone are all expected to return for season three, along with Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson, who of course play Lyra and Will.

Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson play Lyra and Will

Very sadly, the final season will be without the late, great Helen McCrory, who passed away in April. In the show, she voiced Lord Asriel's daemon, Stelmaria, and the show's Instagram shared a tribute to her following the sad news, writing: "We are heartbroken to report that the uniquely talented, #HelenMcCrory, who voiced Lord Asriel's daemon Stelmaria, has passed to another world after battling cancer. We have lost one of the finest actors of our generation. Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

When will His Dark Materials season three be released?

The show's creator, Jack Thorne, confirmed that filming is set to begin in summer 2021. Chatting to The Guardian, he said: "I'm currently rewriting it. We’re not green-lit yet, but we’re pushing ahead with the scripts because we need to be ready to film next summer."

Are you a fan of the show?

Since the interview, the show has officially been confirmed for season three, with BBC One tweeting: "The journey continues. #HisDarkMaterials will return for a third season." Since seasons one and two were released in later 2019 and late 2020, we are hopeful that the show will be back for a winter 2021 airdate. Otherwise, fans can likely expect it to premiere in 2022.

