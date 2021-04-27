All you need to know about The Syndicate's Katherine Rose Morley Find out about The Syndicate star's love life here

Viewers have been enjoying BBC's The Syndicate over the past few weeks after it returned for series four with a fresh story and shiny new cast. One of the stars of the show is Katherine Rose Morley who plays Keeley Sanderson in the lottery drama based in Yorkshire.

Katherine appears alongside other big names such as Joe Sugg, Emily Head and Neil Morrissey – but what's there to know about the actress' life away from the cameras? Here's what we know…

Katherine Rose Morley's bio

Katherine, 31, is from Liverpool and has been acting since an early age. Throughout her time at school, Katherine appeared in many productions and school plays and eventually went on to study theatre at Guildhall School of Music and Drama and graduated with a BA in 2012.

Katherine as Keeley in The Syndicate

Katherine Rose Morley's career

Her early acting career consisted of many impressive credits. Katherine's first TV acting job came in 2012 in the Sky comedy series, Little Crackers. The following year, she landed a major role in BBC drama Last Tango in Halifax as Ellie, alongside the likes of Nicola Walker and Derek Jacobi, which she undertook until 2020. Her other credits include The Mill, Thirteen, Call the Midwife and Clink.

In The Syndicate, Katherine plays Keeley – a confident worker at the Woodvale Kennels who lives with her mum and is a compulsive gambler. Keeley realises she's won a pot of money via her lottery ticket, but comes into trouble when she loses her ticket.

The actress has plenty of credits to her name

Katherine Rose Morley's love life

It is thought that the actress is dating fellow actor Oliver Coopersmith. The pair have been pictured on Katherine's Instagram in a number of posts looking loved-up.

The last reference to Oliver on Katherine's social media was a gorgeous shot of two wine glasses, tagging her partner in the shot. Oliver is also an actor and is set to star in upcoming Sky One sci-fi drama Intergalactic.

