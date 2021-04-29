Jon Snow shocks viewers as he reveals exit from Channel 4 News The veteran newsreader will be leaving at the end of 2021

One of the UK's longest-serving TV news presenters, Jon Snow, has announced his departure from Channel 4 News.

The 73-year-old, who has presented the news programme since 1989, will be leaving the news programme at the end of 2021.

The veteran newsreader confirmed the news with a statement that read: "After three incredible decades on Channel 4 News, it is time to move on. I am excited by the many things I want to accomplish but I have to say I have enjoyed every minute of my time with the programme.

"It has brought me adventure, as well as sorrow in some of the stories that I have had to report and also joy in reporting others, but above all, it has brought me community in working with the most fantastic group of people who are bound in intellect, humour and understanding.

He concluded: "Together, we have forged a wonderful service. I feel proud to have contributed to Channel 4 News let alone to have anchored the programme for the last 32 years. I'm looking forward to new adventures and new challenges."

Channel 4 confirmed that while Jon will be leaving the news programme, he will continue to work with the broadcaster on longer-form projects. According to their statement, he will: "focus on his charities and some of his many passions in life, peoples' stories, inequality, Africa, Iran and the arts."

Jon will be leaving the news programme at the end of 2021

Many fans took to social media to react to the shocking news. "Oh no - such a huge loss to @Channel4News," one fan tweeted. "Has there ever been a reporter & anchor who's so obviously & infectiously loved his job more? You'll be sorely missed, @jonsnowC4."

Another added: "I'm going to really miss his warmth and intelligence," while a third commented: "No!!! Well all good things must come to an end. @jonsnowC4 will be missed - but I'm guessing his zest for life will mean new adventures aplenty."

Jon joined Channel 4 News after serving as ITN's Washington correspondent and diplomatic editor in the 1980s before rising up the ranks to become one of the broadcaster's most popular faces. In 2015 he was honoured with a BAFTA Fellowship – the highest accolade the awards gives for "outstanding and exceptional contribution" to the film, television and games industry.

