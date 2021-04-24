Gogglebox star leaves fans in stitches over reaction to celebrity lookalike Did you spot his similarity to this politician?

Gogglebox star Lee Riley has finally acknowledged his likeness to a very famous face from the world of politics, much to the delight of fans who have been pointing out the comparison for months.

MORE: What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?

As he and best friend Jenny Newby took to their usual spot on the sofa for Friday night's episode of the Channel 4 show, Lee revealed that people are constantly telling him he's the double of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Watching a clip of the politician, Lee commented: "People think I look like Keir Starmer" but added that he "can't see" the similarity, to which Jenny replied: "Oh, I can. Ever so much."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox highlights from Line of Duty to The Voice

She cheekily added: "Yeah, you just haven't got his brains, but you look like him!"

While Lee protested

"You could be his lookalike, you wouldn't get in the pub," Jenny giggled as Lee joined her in fits of laughter.

MORE: Line of Duty star responds to Goggleboxer Jenny's super sleuth skills

MORE: 6 Gogglebox stars' partners who don't appear on show

Many viewers at home were left in stitches at the exchange and were loving the fact that Lee had finally acknowledged his likeness to the Labour leader since posts comparing the two have been circulating on social media weeks. Taking to Twitter, one fan said: "There is something utterly comforting about Lee knowing that he looks like Sir Keir Starmer."

Lee appears on the show alongside best pal Jenny

Another added: "Jenny telling Lee he looks like Keir Starmer, she's been on Twitter and seen all the memes." Sharing an uncanny photo of the two side by side, a third joked: "You never see Lee and Keir in the same caravan…"

MORE: Gogglebox star wants Strictly Come Dancing gig after quitting show

Meanwhile, some viewers had never spotted the likeness before but admitted that they now "can't unsee it".

"Omg Lee really does look like Keir. Why has it taken Jenny pointing it out to realise that," one gobsmacked viewer wrote, while another added: "Lee, you do look like Kier Starmer mate spitting image. I can't unsee it now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.