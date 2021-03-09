Jon Snow, 73, welcomes first child with wife Dr Precious Lunga The Channel 4 news presenter announces the news via a statement

Channel 4 news presenter Jon Snow has revealed he has become a father again at the age of 73 after he and his wife Dr Precious Lunga, 46, used a surrogate after several miscarriages.

In a statement, Jon, who has two older daughters from his former partner Madeleine Colvin, 64, said: "In our desire to seal our now 11 years of marriage with a baby, my wife suffered numerous medical setbacks and miscarriages.

The couple have been married since 2010

"Consequently, we will always be deeply grateful to our surrogate, who carried our embryo to term.

"Amid these challenging times, we feel doubly blessed to be able to celebrate our good fortune."

Jon and Dr Precious, a Zimbabwean-born academic, welcomed a baby boy on 2 March.

Jon and Precious tied the knot in the Caribbean island of Mustique

The news presenter and Precious met in 2001 and married in March 2010 on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

The star is known for being notoriously private about his personal life and has never shared details of his big day but after some time, he revealed: "Yes I have got married, but I have absolutely no interest in discussing my private life."

Speaking of their 26-age gap at the time, Jon said her "mental age" was far higher than his, saying: "She's somewhere in her forties. She's very, very mature. I mean, she's a serious boffin."