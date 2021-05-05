Everything you need to know about Ewan McGregor's new series Halston The new drama lands on Netflix this month

A-List actor Ewan McGregor is making his TV comeback in brand new Netflix drama series, Halston.

The star, who is also currently filming for the upcoming Disney+ project, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will play the titular character in the new show landing on Netflix very soon. So what's Halston all about? Here's everything we know…

WATCH: Ewan McGregor stars as Halston - official trailer

What is Netflix's Halston about?

Halston is an upcoming mini-series focusing on the legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, commonly known as Halston, and his rise to fame in 1970s New York. The five-part drama is produced by Ryan Murphy, known for his work on American Horror Story and the American Crime Story anthology series, so it's bound to be brilliant.

The official synopsis reads: "The limited series Halston follows the legendary fashion designer, as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and '80s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself."

Ewan McGregor will play legendary fashion designer, Halston

What are the fans saying about Netflix's Halston?

Netflix released the official trailer for Halston on Wednesday, and fans are already loving the look of the series and Ewan's portrayal. One person said on social media: "This is going to be the best performance of Ewan McGregor's career and he's probably going to win all the awards for it. The show looks really good, McGregor looks astonishing."

Halston is out on Netflix this month

What have the stars said about Netflix's Halston?

Ewan McGregor has responded to recent criticism about him playing a gay character. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Moulin Rouge star was asked about the debate of straight actors taking on LGBTQ+ roles after being reminded of a quote from Billy Porter who said he wouldn't be considered for a non-"flamboyant" role. "I hear the discussion and I respect both sides of it, I really do," he began.

"I haven't walked in Billy Porter's shoes. I don't know what it's like to lose out parts when you might feel it's to do with your sexuality. So I can only respect his point of view... I don't want to sound like I'm worming out of this, because it's something I did think a lot about – I suppose ultimately I felt like it was just one part of who he was."

Who else stars in Halston?

Starring alongside Ewan is Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli and Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher.

When is Netflix's Halston out?

The five-part drama series lands on Netflix UK on 14 May.

