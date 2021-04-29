Where is the Taskmaster house located? We've got all the details about the iconic show's location…

Channel 4 gameshow Taskmaster has become hugely popular recently thanks to its move from Dave and the brilliant line-up of comedians who take part.

The show is hosted by stand-up comic and The Inbetweeners actor Greg Davies and comedian Alex Horne - and it never fails to leave us in hysterics.

Taskmaster has seen some of the best of British stand-up appear throughout its 11 series, including the likes of Daisy May Cooper, Asim Chaudhry and Katherine Ryan, who have all taken part in hilarious challenges. But where is the iconic Taskmaster house located? Here's what we know…

Taskmaster is filmed on the grounds of a pretty house in Chiswick. Located on Great Chertsey Rad, London, the house is a former groundskeeper's cottage on a golf course and the crew move into the property during filming for the show.

In the show's early days, people used to visit the famous building and even rent it out. Director Andy Devonshire told Radio Times: "After series one I think they had some people come in and stay over the summer, but we de-Taskmaster it when we go away so it is very different.

The house in Taskmaster has become a staple part of the show

"There's a different theme inspired by a specific artist every series, so there's obviously things that stay the same but we redecorate within the boundaries of that. When we leave it's quite minimalist."

Fortunately for the most recent series, a lot of the tasks and stunts were filmed prior to the coronavirus lockdown – so fans have been able to enjoy plenty of content in recent months. However, the studio aspect of the show has been filmed at Pinewood Studios with social distancing measures in place and no audience.

Greg Davies told the Radio Times earlier this year what the new setup was like: "For me personally, I liked that it was more intimate. And we were really drilling into their responses in more detail because there wasn't any part of your brain that was on entertaining the 200 people in the studio, so I rather liked it."

