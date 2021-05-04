All you need to know about The Money Maker's Eric Collins The entrepreneur is the face of Channel 4's new show

Love The Apprentice? Big fan of Dragon's Den? Then we think you'll like Channel 4's latest TV programme, The Money Maker.

The reality docu-series is based on the US version of the show but is new to UK audiences and will see entrepreneur and self-made businessman Eric Collins help out some independent British businesses in need of a boost.

Unlike the aforementioned BBC shows, there's no board of scary bosses to impress, and no firing at the hands of Lord Sugar, however, that doesn't mean that Eric doesn't know his stuff – and is not afraid to work his clients hard in order to achieve the very best.

So who is Eric Collins? Find out about the American businessman here…

Eric Collins' bio

Alabama-born Eric is the CEO of Impact X Capital Partners and is described by his website as a "serial entrepreneur", serving on boards of fast-growing technology companies across the globe.

He's also experienced in Artificial Intelligence and has worked with tech giants such as Microsoft, Time Warner, AOL and Nuance. The Financial Times and the official UK Powerlist has named him one of the most powerful Black business people in the country.

Eric Collins is going to be helping British small businesses in the new show

Eric Collins' career

Eric has made London his home for the past seven years and, more recently, has joined the board of Tech Nation – a government-backed organisation that assists UK start-ups.

Prior to flying across the pond to the UK, his experience of increasing the value of digital companies landed him a spot on the Small Business Administration's Council for Barack Obama when he was in the White House.

The Money Maker starts on Channel 4 this week

Eric Collins on The Money Maker

Now, Eric is putting his high level of knowledge and expertise to great use when it comes to small British businesses. After months of economic suffering as a result of the coronavirus, the entrepreneur, known on TV by the moniker 'The Money Maker', has personally selected a number of companies that he will personally invest time and money in to try and get them back on their feet.

Of his new show, Eric told Channel 4: "Over 80 per cent of businesses in the UK are small and medium sized but even previously successful businesses are facing unprecedented challenges. The pandemic has hurt so many and I want to use my 20 plus years of experience as a businessman and investor to help some companies navigate through these turbulent times, so they survive and thrive."

