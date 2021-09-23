Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge defends 19-year age gap with husband Dick The couple have been married since 2015

There are many reasons why we adore watching Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau. While we love marvelling at the amazing transformation of the once-neglected Chateau De La Motte Husson, it's the sweet relationship between the husband and wife team behind the project, Dick and Angel Strawbridge, that keeps us coming back for more.

The two have been the picture of romance since they first met over a decade ago and recently opened up about their almost 20-year age gap, admitting that it has never been an issue for them.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Angel, 43, explained that Dick has "youthful energy" while Dick, 62, agreed, stating that their marriage is one of equals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

He joked: "When I went to Sandhurst in '78 – what were you doing then, Angela? Oh, you were being born – the first thing you learn is the motto 'serve to lead'."

Angel joked that the only cause of "little arguments" the pair have is Dick's love for punctuality, no doubt a life-long habit he picked up during his military days.

"He will say, 'Hurry up, we're late for school,' and I'll say, 'Hang on, we've got five minutes yet and I'm still doing Dorothy's hair.' And he's like, 'I told you to hurry up 10 minutes ago.' It's just bickering really."

The small screen stars also reminisced about the moment they first laid eyes on each other almost a decade ago. The two met at the 40th birthday party of their mutual agent, Sophie Laurimore, back in 2010 and insist they fell in love at first sight.

"Dick was looking quite dapper, and I was there in my vintage Zandra Rhodes dress and my pinny, and I saw him and literally blushed from head to toe," Angel recalled.

Dick added: "All I could think when I saw her was, 'Dare I look her straight in the eyes?' because I was trying not to dribble; she was just so gorgeous."

Three years later, in 2013, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Arthur, followed by a daughter, Dorothy. In 2015, when both their kids were kids were still infants, they made the decision to relocate the family from their two-bed flat in Essex to the North West of France after looking up listings for chateaus for sale on the internet.

They bought their 45-room chateau, located in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, for just £280,000. However, the property had stood empty for 40 years and had no electricity, heating or running water. Over the last six years, they've managed to transform the property into not only an incredible family home but a beautiful wedding venue too.

