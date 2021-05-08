Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati praises show for addressing crucial storyline : The show has been tackling police reform and inequalities

Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati has praised show bosses for tackling police reform and inequalities during the recent season.

Acknowledging after the past 12 months it would be "irresponsible" not to deal with the issues, Marina said it was "important" for the NBC show to address it.

In April police officer Derek Chauvin, 45, was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after the murder of George Floyd on 25 May 2020.

The footage of Chauvin kneeling for nine minutes on Floyd's neck gave new energy to the Black Lives Matter movement, and protests were held across the US and around the world, including in London and Berlin.

Following the protests, TV shows have been forced to reckon with the realities of institutional and unconscious racism.

"I think that not mentioning it or dealing with it on the show would be irresponsible," Marina told TVLine.

"[Showrunner Rick Eid] has brought it to the forefront, so it's important that we do address it." she added.

"It's not perfect, but we are addressing it. It would be hard to turn a blind eye to all the things that are happening right now."

In the recent eighth season, the show has seen Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller (played by Nicole Ari Parker) attempt to push for reform, including the punishment of an officer who murdered a young black man at a routine traffic stop.

Miller has also called on the team to go by the books when it comes to their investigative work.

The series launched in 2013 as a spin-off to Chicago Fire. The franchise now also includes Chicago Med.

Launched by Dick Wolf - the man behind the Law & Order franchise - it follows the professional and private lives of the firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel, and legal professionals who serve the city of Chicago.

Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney and former Neighbours star Jesse Spencer, while Jason Beghe and Jesse Lee Soffer appear in P.D.

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesday at 10/9c

