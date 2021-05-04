Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo talks dramatic Stella Kidd episode The latest instalment will shift focus to Stella ahead of her lieutenant's test

The latest instalment of Chicago Fire will air on Wednesday night, following last week's last-minute change of schedule, and it's set to be a dramatic episode for fan favourite Stella Kidd.

The episode will see the character, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, face her most hectic day on the job in an episode centred entirely around her last shift before her lieutenant's test.

Speaking to TV Line, Miranda and showrunner Derek Haas opened up about what fans can expect and described it as nothing short of an eventful hour of television.

The showrunner revealed: "What we wanted to do was just throw everything at her.

"Even the first accident call that she goes on, she's the central figure, and it's exhausting, it's grueling. She's studying, and then the suspense and the conflict of this phone call, and trying to solve this is all just piling up."

Miranda added: "We see Stella really getting vulnerable, and we watch it in real time."

Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo star as Kelly and Stella

In the preview for the episode, Stella can be seen picking up a mysterious call to the station before the line goes dead. It's then up to her to locate the caller before it's too late.

Speaking about how Stella reacts to the situation, Miranda said: "I don't think this is a strength of hers. I think that's one of the reasons she and Severide work so well is because she knows how to compartmentalize her emotions."

Meanwhile, the showrunner recently revealed that there will be "a major" moment between Stella and fellow firefighter Kelly Severide this season.

Season nine will end with a "major" Stellaride moment

In a previous season nine episode, the two spoke of going away together to the cabin, and Derek has baited fans, saying: "We haven't been to the cabin in a while, have we? Hmmm."

Earlier in the series, Stella and Kelly- or Stellaride to fans - were revealed to have met years prior at the training academy. Viewers learnt that Kelly tried to woo Stella without realizing she was married at the time and when the firefighter joins Firehouse 51 they keep their past friendship a secret.

Over the seasons, their chemistry has become undeniable, and as of season nine, they are dating - with fans expecting a possible engagement sooner rather than later.

