Outlander star teases potential return ahead of series six

Outlander series six is on the way and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of new episodes. But could one character in the show, William Buccleigh MacKenzie, AKA Buck, be making a comeback?

Graham McTavish, the actor who plays him has hinted that it's certainly a possibility given his comeback in series five. Graham told Digital Spy: "Buck... I don't know. Well, I know he's in the books – I think he's in book seven and eight – but I don't know.

Behind the scenes of Outlander series six

"Well, listen, I'll tell you one thing about this business is that the actors are the last to know!" The actor also appeared in the first two series of the fantasy drama as Dougal, Buck's father, and its this return to the show that makes it plausible for the star.

Speaking about his comeback as Buck, he explained: "[The producers] rang me I thought, 'Oh, they want me to come back to do a flashback as Dougal'. Then they said... 'Oh, would you come back as your own son?' I was like, 'Wow'. I think it's a genius idea, personally. It's fantastic and I loved doing it, and the only sad thing was I didn't do any stuff with Sam."

However, although Graham didn't do any scenes with co-star Sam Heughan in Outlander, the two have been busy filming their other popular show, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

Graham McTavish returned to Outlander as Buck

In the series, which will premiere on Starz Play on Sunday 9 May, the two Scottish actors travel across their homeland learning about its "rich, complex heritage, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination".

It's clear that their home country is important to the actors. The pair also recently made an important plea to fans to "treat historic sites with respect they are due" after reports circulated that fans had been taking mementoes from Scottish heritage sites featured in Outlander.

Graham told The Times: "I certainly don't agree with people taking souvenirs. These places are to be shared by everybody and if you start dismantling them for your own selfish gain then that's not helping anybody at all."

