The Repair Shop viewers brought to tears by heartwarming gesture in latest episode Did you catch the touching moment?

It's not unusual for us fans of The Repair Shop to find ourselves wiping away tears watching the latest instalments of the BBC restoration programme - but Wednesday night's episode proved to be a real tearjerker.

The episode, which was originally supposed to air back in April, saw the show's resident horologist Steve Fletcher tasked with fixing a mantle clock shaped like an old ship, brought into the workshop by father and son Herbert and Joshua Klein.

The treasured item was a gift from Herbert's late grandfather and had a very special story behind it - Herbert was born deaf and his grandfather had helped him lip-read by pointing and gesturing at parts of the impressive clock.

His son, Joshua, helped translate the story from British Sign Language so that the team and viewers at home could understand. However, viewers were left emotional as the team at The Repair Shop went above and beyond, using sign language themselves so they could communicate directly with Herbert.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the touching moment, one person tweeted: "The team at @TheRepairShop have done it again, I'm in tears! Plus they learnt #BritishSignLanguage & used it when handing the ship back to its owner. It's just the best programme on TV."

"Well. #TheRepairShop makes me teary at the best of times. But the return of that beautiful clock, and that poignant silence, and the signing..." someone else wrote, followed by a string of love heart and crying emojis.

Steve Fletcher was tasked with fixing a mantle clock with a special connection to its owner

Another added: "The thoughtfulness and kindness that goes into the little touches above and beyond the actual repair on #TheRepairShop are just beautiful," while a fourth called it: "One of the most entirely beautiful moments of TV".

Although the clock hadn't worked for over 30 years, Steve managed to restore it to its former glory, leaving Herbert himself in tears.

The clock was successfully restored to its former glory

Elsewhere in the episode, Will Kirk and Dominic Chinea helped transport a skateboard enthusiast back to his youth in 1960s Liverpool by restoring his vintage wooden board and ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay found herself painstakingly piecing together a vintage ceramic night light that had been fractured into dozens of fragments.

The episode ended with another tearjerking moment when toy restorers Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell repaired a treasured teddy bear that has been by the side of a young man as he has undergone life-changing surgery.

"#TheRepairShop in tears every week. Can't believe the mess I get into over a teddy bear," one viewer tweeted, while another said: "The Teddy Bear ladies are fantastic".

