Will there be a fifth series of The Syndicate? Here's everything we know about the future of the BBC drama

Viewers have been enjoying BBC's The Syndicate over the past few weeks, but sadly the fourth series of the drama is set to draw to a close on Tuesday night.

The series follows a group of lottery players whose lives are turned upside down after winning millions of pounds. But will the series be back for another instalment? Find out here…

While it's not been officially confirmed by the BBC whether the series will return for a fifth series, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems the show's creator does too. Kay Mellor has revealed she's hopeful the show gets renewed as she's already started working on a new story.

She told The Daily Star in April: "It took six years for the current series to come to screen.

"But there's something cooking. The ingredients are there, so it's there. But it's not cooked up yet."

Kay Mellor has revealed she's already working on a new story

However, the famed scriptwriter behind the likes of Fat Friends and Band of Gold added that fans might have to wait a while before series five lands on screens as "before I do more of The Syndicate, I have something else I'm cooking up."

While Kay remained tight-lipped about her new project, another TV drama or comedy series could see The Syndicate series five pushed back a couple of years.

As each series of the drama tells a different story about a new group of friends winning a jackpot sum of money and how it affects their lives, fans can also expect series five - whenever it airs - to look different. As in all the series before, it will feature a brand new cast and take place in a different location.

Line of Duty's Neil Morrissey starred in series four

Previous syndicates have included a group of supermarket workers, hospital staff and residents of a stately home. Series four followed a group of employees at a dogs kennel and featured a number of familiar faces, including Line of Duty's Neil Morrissey and Taj Atwal, The Inbetweeners' Emily Head and YouTuber and former Strictly star Joe Sugg.

Fans have been loving the latest episodes and Twitter has been filled with positive comments on the BBC show. One person wrote: "I'm enjoying The Syndicate. Great characters, intriguing escapist storyline and beautiful Monaco locations."

"Enjoying this. Makes a change from murder stories. It's just a bit of Tues night fun," another fan tweeted, while a third said: "Cannot wait to watch the finale of #TheSyndicate tonight, although I'm sad it's coming to an end. Really hope the gang get their winnings & I hope someone goes to rescue poor Duke the Dog."

