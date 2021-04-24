Everything you need to know about Lily James and Dominic West's racy new period drama The Pursuit of Love looks amazing

The first trailer for Lily James and Dominic West's new BBC series, The Pursuit of Love, has been released and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited.

MORE: Downton Abbey sequel is finally in the works - and has cast some major stars

The new series, which is set to hit screens next month, looks like it's going to be an utterly addictive watch from start to finish and has a stellar supporting cast too.

Want to know more? Check out the new teaser trailer below and keep reading for all the info you need on The Pursuit of Love…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The first trailer for The Pursuit of Love is here!

What is The Pursuit of Love about?

Based on Nancy Mitford's classic novel of the same name, The Pursuit of Love follows cousins Linda Radlett and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan as they navigate their 20s in the interwar period.

MORE: 25 of the hottest new shows to get excited about in 2021

As the synopsis from BBC reads: "Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places.

The three-part series follows cousins and best friends Linda and Fanny

"As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart."

MORE: Downton Abbey star cast in BBC drama Life After Life - get the details

MORE: Dominic West's wife breaks silence on marriage following scandal

When is The Pursuit of Love released?

The three-part series is set to premiere on BBC One on Sunday 9 May 2021 and will air weekly in the same time slot. Following the first episode's release, the whole series will be available to watch as a boxset on BBC iPlayer, meaning those who want to binge-watch it in one session can do so to their heart's content!

The series is also set to be released on Amazon Prime for international viewers, although it's not been confirmed when this will be - but keep checking back here for updates!

Who stars in The Pursuit of Love?

Downton Abbey star Lily will take on the central role of Linda, while Emily Beecham, who stars in the upcoming live-action Disney film Cruella, will play Fanny. They'll be joined by Dominic West and Emily Mortimer, who are set to play Linda's disapproving parents.

MORE: Josh O'Connor lets slip Dominic West WILL play Prince Charles in The Crown

Dominic West will play Lily's character's father

Rounding off the main cast is Fleabag's 'Hot Priest' Andrew Scott, who stars as the family's eccentric neighbour, Lord Merlin. The series will also star Dolly Wells, Beattie Edmondson, Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif and Freddie Fox.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.