Gogglebox viewers are living for Jenny's reaction to the Line of Duty finale She was not happy with THAT reveal...

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby has spoken for the nation with her reaction to the Line of Duty finale.

On Friday night's instalment of the popular Channel 4 show, she and best friend Lee Riley took to their usual spot on the sofa to watch the highly-anticipated seventh and final episode of the latest season - and just like many of us, they were left less than impressed.

As fans will know, Jenny has been taking the latest season of the BBC police drama very seriously and has been jotting down all her thoughts and theories in a trusted notebook.

WATCH: See Jenny's hilarious reaction to Line of Duty's 'H' reveal

But as the credits rolled, the 65-year-old Goggleboxer could be seen furiously tearing out a page before scrunching it up and throwing it at Lee, who burst into a fit of laughter. Watch the must-see moment above!

Viewers at home were loving Jenny's reaction, with one tweeting: "Jenny's reaction is all of us at the ending of the #LineofDutyFinale," alongside a series of crying face emojis.

Another joked: "We were all Jenny on Sunday," while someone else remarked: "I ripped up my notepad too."A fourth person added: "Poor Jenny! We all feel the same."

What did you think of the series six finale?

However, all of Jenny's hard work hasn't been in vain. In March, her meticulous notetaking and super-sleuth skills were recognised by one of the stars of the show. Gregory Piper, who played gang member turned police recruit Ryan Pilkington in the series, took to Twitter to share his delight after spotting Jenny jotting down his character's name. "Watching @C4Gogglebox and 'Pilkington' making it into Jenny's notebook has made my day!" he tweeted.

More than 12million people tuned in for the series six finale on Sunday night which saw AC-12 finally uncovered the elusive ‘H’ who turned out to be under the noses the whole time. See the HELLO! TV team's breakdown of the episode here.

The mixed reaction from fans didn't go unnoticed by the show's cast. Martin Compston, who plays DI Steven Arnott, admitted he "fully understood" why some weren't completely satisfied.

After the finale aired, he said on social media: "We've truly been blown away by the reaction and love for the show, we're proud of it. Fully understand it wasn't the 'urgent exit' type ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us."

