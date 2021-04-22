7 great shows and films to watch if you love The Crown These will keep you busy while we wait for series five!

The Crown is one of Netflix's biggest shows so it's no wonder that it constantly appears in the 'Most Popular' category. After season four's release back in November, the period drama's success grew even further and bagged a number of awards for its stars including Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson.

And while we eagerly await the release of series five, we have been searching for shows and TV that all have a similar feel to The Crown.

From fellow period dramas with great actors, to documentaries about the real-life royals, here are some great shows and films that will keep you entertained for hours…

The Royal House of Windsor

Available to watch on Netflix

The Crown often focuses on real-life events in the royal family's history, but the script and characters have been enhanced for the sake of TV. Therefore, sometimes a documentary is your best bet if you're keen to learn more about the history of the British royals. The Royal House of Windsor is a Netflix docu-series that goes right back to the early twentieth century, beginning with the abdication of Edward VIII and running right up until the tragic death of Princess Diana.

The documentary is on Netflix

Mary Queen of Scots

Available to watch on Netflix

The fascinating stories of the royal family didn't just start in recent centuries. Mary Queen of Scots the movie, released in 2018, stars Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan as Mary and Elizabeth – cousins who are battling for their right to the throne. A great picture with a gripping story and impressive cast, this one is not to be missed.

Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I

Elizabeth & Margaret: Love and Loyalty

Available to watch on Netflix

One of the early storylines that proved most popular in the early series of The Crown was the relationship between Princess Margaret and the Queen. This two-part documentary takes a look at their close bond and "widely misunderstood" relationship, as well as how Elizabeth's accession to the throne took its toll on Margaret's personal life.

Magaret and Elizabeth's relationship is examined in this mini docu-series

Bridgerton

Available to watch on Netflix

Like The Crown, Bridgerton became a smash hit for Netflix. Bridgerton boasts gorgeous costumes, a great cast and a very dramatic plot, so if you've not watched yet then you're missing out. The good news is that the Shondaland creation, based on the novels of the same name, has been renewed for another three seasons.

Bridgerton has been a global smash hit since its release

The Last Czars

Available to watch on Netflix

It's not just the British royals that provide a fascinating history - so too do the Russian royals, particularly the Romanov Dynasty. This six-part docudrama tells the story of the reign of Nicholas II and his accession to the throne in 1894 until his assassination in 1918.

The Last Czars is on Netflix

The King's Speech

Available to watch on Netflix

Colin Firth fronts this brilliant drama film about King George VI's stutter and reluctance to speak in public. With the help of a speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush), the King soon overcomes his personal challenge. The Crown's Helena Bonham Carter also stars as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Colin Firth in The Queen's Speech

Victoria

Available to watch on Amazon Prime

ITV's answer to The Crown is undoubtedly Victoria, starring Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

Jenna Coleman plays Queen Victoria

The actress has also hinted that a fourth series is in the works, so now is a great time to get caught up.

