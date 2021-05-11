Lupin Part 2's official trailer is here – and it looks brilliant Netflix also announced part two's release date...

Popular French series Lupin is returning for a second instalment – and it looks brilliant.

The Netflix crime drama, starring Omar Sy and Hervé Pierre, aired part one earlier this year and it seems fans don't have to wait much longer for the next chapter in Assane Diop's story. See the brand new trailer here…

MORE: The Crown series five to recreate this famous Princess Diana moment

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lupin Part 2 - official trailer

Netflix's synopsis for Lupin Part 2 reads: "Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger." The new episodes will be released on 11 June – we can't wait.

After the streaming platform released the trailer on Twitter, plenty of excited fans reacted to the news in the replies underneath. One person wrote: "This looks amazing! Can't wait!"

A second fan said: "We missed you already Mr Diop! Can't wait," while a third agreed, tweeting: "I have been waiting!!!!!"

The five-part French series is a modern take on the tales of Arsène Lupin, a fictional gentleman thief and master of disguise created by Maurice Leblanc.

MORE: What's new to Netflix this week? 7 great new shows and films to watch

MORE: Is new Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy worth the watch?

We can't wait for Lupin Part 2

Part two will also pick up on Assane's journey to bring down Pellegrini once and for all after the wrongful arrest, and subsequent death, of his father 25 years prior.

Many are also wondering what will come of the relationship between Assane and Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) after the two were engaged in a conversation that saw Assane ask for another chance, just before they realised their son had gone missing.

Omar Sy will return as Assane Diop

French actor Omar Sy will be reprising his role as gentleman thief Assane Diop on his quest to find his son after he was kidnapped at the end of part one.

Viewers will recognise Omar for his roles in films such as Jurassic World, X-Men: Days of Future Past and The Intouchables. Also starring in Lupin is Shirine Boutella and Clotilde Hesme.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.