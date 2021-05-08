Is new Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy worth the watch? See what viewers have been saying about the series here...

Jupiter's Legacy arrived on Netflix this week and suffice to say, superhero fans didn't wait a single minute to get stuck in. But is the eight-parter starring Josh Duhamel worth the watch? Find out what viewers have been saying here...

MORE: 86 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

The series, which is based on a comic book series of the same name, is described as an epic superhero drama that "spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty."

As the official synopsis reads: "After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy.

WATCH: Are you watching Jupiter's Legacy?

"But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. "

MORE: Marvel shares first look at Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in Eternals - all the details

MORE: Sebastian Stan reveals only way he'd accept the role of young Luke Skywalker in Star Wars

Taking to Twitter, many viewers were full of praise for the series. One wrote: "In a surprising twist of events, #JupitersLegacy easily joins the ranks of #ShadowAndBone at the top of my 'best TV shows ever' list. And, not gonna lie, this is about as good as mature superhero content gets. Way to go, #Netflix! Please keep this up."

The superhero series landed on Netflix on Friday

Another echoed this saying they had spent their entire Saturday watching all eight episodes. "I especially enjoyed the fantastic choices with actors and costumes," they wrote. "Very reminiscent of the amazing art in the original material. All round belter." A third fan said: "Absolutely loving #JupitersLegacy on Netflix. Allowing myself one more episode tonight."

However, others were less impressed with the series for a number of reasons. "On episode three of Jupiters Legacy. The wigs are terrible but other than that I'm enjoying it so far," someone wrote, while another criticised the show's special effects, writing: "The were obviously counting coins for this Jupiter's Legacy budget. Everything looks so cheap and badly done."

MORE: The brutal true story behind Netflix's new thriller Things Heard and Seen

Some felt the show lacked a clear direction, with one viewer left questioning: "I can't tell what this show is supposed to be and the fights are SO boring. Does it get better?!"

Our verdict? The show is certainly worth giving a chance if you're a superhero fan, but we'd say if you're not gripped by the end of the first episode, sit it out!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.