Bridgerton bosses reveal whether Rege Jean-Page will make cameo

Bridgerton and Netflix bosses Shonda Rhimes and Bela Bajaria have opened up about whether fans can ever expect Rege Jean-Page to return for a cameo appearance, and it doesn't look like good news for the fans!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the actor, who quit the show ahead of season two, Bela said: "Those books really dictated what we did, and we want talent to have an amazing experience and tell the story they're telling authentically, not, 'Oh, can you just come over here and do this little thing?' Like, is that satisfying? Is that what actors want to do? He delivered on his story."

Shonda added: "I was just excited about the idea of being able to tell a complete romantic tale that has an end, where you're not finding 14 other reasons why the couple can't be together or frankly having Regé stand in the background of somebody else's romance."

Rege won't be returning for a cameo

Rege confirmed that he would be leaving the show after season one in a statement that read: "It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on-screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

Season two will focus on Daphne's older brother Anthony, and his relationship with newcomer Kate Sharma, who will be played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

The show's official Twitter account confirmed that it would indeed follow the books, tweeting: "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."

